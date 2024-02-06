Three area residents die of coronavirus

Southeast Missouri State University reported 19 new cases, for a total of 240 cases (222 students and 18 employees). Active cases grew by eight to 117 (110 students and seven employees). Those in on-campus quarantine/isolation grew by one to 42.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Scott County reported 21 new cases Tuesday, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 921, with 759 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Perry County, which had updated its numbers since last week, reported 23 new cases (714 total cases, 663 recoveries, seven deaths). There are 44 active cases in the county. Stoddard County officials reported eight new cases (584 total cases, 465 recoveries and 18 deaths). Bollinger County reported eight new cases (441 total cases, 369 recoveries, one death). Bollinger County will host a community testing event from 7 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the health department, 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill. Visit bollingercountyhealth.org to register.

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported seven new cases in Union County (504 total cases, 395 recoveries, 20 deaths) and one new case in Alexander County (83 total cases, 50 recoveries, one death).