Three area deaths blamed on coronavirus

Three area residents died of COVID-19 Tuesday and/or Wednesday.

The deaths came in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard counties and were among several dozen new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus.

Active cases in Cape Girardeau County grew to 411 Tuesday as the county reported 24 new cases, pushing the county’s total number of cases to 1,632. Eighteen county residents have died because of the virus.

Of the new cases, 14 were in Cape Girardeau, eight were in Jackson and two were elsewhere in the county.

In a social media post, Cape Girardeau Central High School officials said someone working at the football game Friday night between Cape Central and Jackson had tested positive for the virus. The statement said the person was wearing a mask and taking “other safety precautions” at the game and health officials had determined the situation as “minimal risk.”