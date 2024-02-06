Three area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday, two in Bollinger County, Missouri, and one in Cape Girardeau County.

Bollinger County reported two deaths because of the virus, bringing the county’s total to four. As of Monday, the county reported 661 total cases (up 31 from its previous report) and 526 recoveries.

The Cape Girardeau County death marked the county’s 50th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Officials reported 42 new cases Monday (2,876 total cases, 2,298 recoveries).

On Sunday, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 30 new cases. As of Sunday, there were 527 active cases in the county, an increase of 30 from the county’s previous report. Officials reported 25 new cases Saturday. Cases in long-term care facilities remained unchanged, except for the 37th death in such facilities — 262 total cases, 155 recoveries, 71 active cases.