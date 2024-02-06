Three area deaths attributed to coronavirus

Health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday, two in Bollinger County, Missouri, and one in Cape Girardeau County.
Bollinger County reported two deaths because of the virus, bringing the county’s total to four. As of Monday, the county reported 661 total cases (up 31 from its previous report) and 526 recoveries.
The Cape Girardeau County death marked the county’s 50th attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. Officials reported 42 new cases Monday (2,876 total cases, 2,298 recoveries).
On Sunday, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 30 new cases. As of Sunday, there were 527 active cases in the county, an increase of 30 from the county’s previous report. Officials reported 25 new cases Saturday. Cases in long-term care facilities remained unchanged, except for the 37th death in such facilities — 262 total cases, 155 recoveries, 71 active cases.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 11 new case for a total case count of 359 (322 students and 37 employees). Active cases increased by seven to 29, and on-campus quarantine/isolation fell by two to 15.
Scott County (1,435 total cases, 1,099 recoveries, 21 deaths) did not update its information Monday.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County officials reported 36 new cases (1,041 total cases, 821 recoveries, 20 deaths).
Perry County reported 29 new cases (924 total cases, 869 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 34 new cases — 28 in Union County (775 total cases, 496 recoveries, 21 deaths) and four in Alexander County (119 total cases, 69 recoveries, one death).
