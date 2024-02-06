Three appointed to Cape municipal panels

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning and Zoning Commission for a term that expires Nov. 1, 2025; and James Newman to University of Missouri Extension Council for a term expiring Feb. 28, 2025. Newman will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson on the council.

New ordinances

Council members read two ordinances for the first time: