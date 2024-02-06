All sections
NewsAugust 21, 2023

Three appointed to Cape municipal panels

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21. Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning and Zoning Commission for a term that expires Nov. 1, 2025; and James Newman to University of Missouri Extension Council for a term expiring Feb. 28, 2025. Newman will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson on the council...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21.

Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning and Zoning Commission for a term that expires Nov. 1, 2025; and James Newman to University of Missouri Extension Council for a term expiring Feb. 28, 2025. Newman will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson on the council.

New ordinances

Council members read two ordinances for the first time:

  • authorizing the mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, for property along Minnesota Avenue at the intersection of Route 74, in Cape Girardeau. The City will donate the right of way to Missouri Department of Transportation. Missouri Department of Transportation will pay the recording fee;
  • approving the record plat of Maurer Family Land located west of Bloomfield Road and south of County Road 208. The plat subdivides a tract to create a new lot and shows an exception for the omission of the required 10-foot utility easement along the front and rear lot lines. The property is zoned R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District.
Consent agenda

There were several previously discussed ordinances and resolutions on the consent agenda that were approved as one lot. Council members decided to:

  • set property tax rates for Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2024;

annex land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits and zone it as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District;

  • rezone property located at 97 North Kingshighway to C-2, Highway Commercial District;
  • accept five permanent easements from The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for property located at 401 Independence St.;
  • authorize the city manager to execute a general services agreement with Wilson & Company Inc., Engineers & Architects, for sewer projects;

authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with RailWorks Track Services Inc. for a Nash Road railroad tie repair project;

  • accept the improvements and authorize final payment to Zoellner Construction Co. Inc. for dredging at Capaha Park pond.
Local News
