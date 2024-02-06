Three appointed to Cape municipal panels

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning and Zoning Commission for a term that expires Nov. 1, 2025; and James Newman to University of Missouri Extension Council for a term expiring Feb. 28, 2025. Newman will represent Cape Girardeau and Jackson on the council.
Council members read two ordinances for the first time:
There were several previously discussed ordinances and resolutions on the consent agenda that were approved as one lot. Council members decided to:
annex land located at 2797 Benton Hill Road into the city limits and zone it as R-1, Single-Family Suburban Residential District;
authorize the city manager to execute an agreement with RailWorks Track Services Inc. for a Nash Road railroad tie repair project;
