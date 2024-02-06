Jamal Jackson, 19, Maurice Smith, 19, and Jer'Nas Wilson, 19, were arrested for possession of stolen guns and placed in jail. Wilson also had a traffic warrant for his arrest from the City of Caruthersville. A 17-year-old male in the vehicle was referred to juvenile court.

Jer'Nas Wilson

The three adults are currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail on charges relating to the stolen firearms with $10,000 cash only bonds.

Hearnes said while there was an earlier report Saturday of shots fired near the Dogwood-Azalea Festival's carnival in the 800 block of East Marshall Street, officers did not locate any suspects.