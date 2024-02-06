All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 27, 2022

Three adults, one juvenile arrested on gun possession charges in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Four Caruthersville, Missouri, teenagers were arrested on gun possession charges Saturday in Charleston. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, on Saturday evening an officer with Charleston DPS stopped a vehicle on Ironbanks Road in Charleston. ...

Standard Democrat

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Four Caruthersville, Missouri, teenagers were arrested on gun possession charges Saturday in Charleston.

Jamal Jackson
Jamal Jackson

According to Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes, on Saturday evening an officer with Charleston DPS stopped a vehicle on Ironbanks Road in Charleston. During the stop, a rifle was observed inside the vehicle. The occupants were removed, and a search was done for officer safety. During the search, two more handguns were located. A check revealed the two handguns had been reported stolen in Caruthersville.

Maurice Smith
Maurice Smith
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jamal Jackson, 19, Maurice Smith, 19, and Jer'Nas Wilson, 19, were arrested for possession of stolen guns and placed in jail. Wilson also had a traffic warrant for his arrest from the City of Caruthersville. A 17-year-old male in the vehicle was referred to juvenile court.

Jer'Nas Wilson
Jer'Nas Wilson

The three adults are currently being held in the Mississippi County Jail on charges relating to the stolen firearms with $10,000 cash only bonds.

Hearnes said while there was an earlier report Saturday of shots fired near the Dogwood-Azalea Festival's carnival in the 800 block of East Marshall Street, officers did not locate any suspects.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy