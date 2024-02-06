UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. -- Three 15-year-olds died when the car one of them was driving slammed into a vacant brick home near St. Louis.

Police said the 2016 Hyundai Accent involved in the accident Wednesday morning was owned by the driver's mother, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The state Highway Patrol report said the car was "traveling too fast for conditions" when it failed to make a curve and crashed into the home in University City. The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m.

All three teens -- classmates at the same high school -- were pronounced dead at the scene. Police on Thursday identified them: Deion Robinson was the driver, with passengers Johnnie Ursery and Demetrius Ingram.