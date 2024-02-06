Thousands without power in Cape County as of early Monday

Thousands of people in Cape Girardeau County are without power as of Monday, Jan. 6, morning.
According to an email sent by Cape Girardeau County emergency management director Sam Herndon, the county had a "little under 7,000 without power". Herndon said the 7,000 includes Ameren with 1,065, Black River Electric Cooperative with 888 and Citizens Electric with 5,042.
The email also states that three county roads are closed: County Road 401, County Road 522 and County Road 435.
"There are trees down with power lines in them and we are waiting for the electric company to get the power lines out so the trees can be removed," Herndon said.
County road crews are working on removing the fallen trees that aren't tangled in power lines from the roads, he said in the email.
