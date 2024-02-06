Thousands were victims of fraud scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Prosecutors say thousands of individuals and businesses were victims of a large-scale scheme in which ordinary corn and soybeans were fraudulently marketed nationwide as "certified organic."
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said in a filing Wednesday potentially "tens of thousands" were defrauded by Randy Constant and his associates into paying a premium for products they didn't want.
Constant, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and three others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.
Constant, who owned an Iowa grain brokerage, acknowledged he sold $142 million worth of corn, soybeans and wheat over a 7 1/2 year period that wasn't organic despite his representations.
Constant was aware most of his product was grown using non-organic methods. The buyers included companies who processed the grain into other products marketed as organic.
