NewsDecember 27, 2018

Thousands were victims of fraud scheme

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Prosecutors say thousands of individuals and businesses were victims of a large-scale scheme in which ordinary corn and soybeans were fraudulently marketed nationwide as "certified organic." The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said in a filing Wednesday potentially "tens of thousands" were defrauded by Randy Constant and his associates into paying a premium for products they didn't want...

Associated Press

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Prosecutors say thousands of individuals and businesses were victims of a large-scale scheme in which ordinary corn and soybeans were fraudulently marketed nationwide as "certified organic."

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said in a filing Wednesday potentially "tens of thousands" were defrauded by Randy Constant and his associates into paying a premium for products they didn't want.

Constant, of Chillicothe, Missouri, and three others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Constant, who owned an Iowa grain brokerage, acknowledged he sold $142 million worth of corn, soybeans and wheat over a 7 1/2 year period that wasn't organic despite his representations.

Constant was aware most of his product was grown using non-organic methods. The buyers included companies who processed the grain into other products marketed as organic.

Story Tags
State News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

