Volunteers, including members of La Croix United Methodist Church, gathered Dec. 4 and 5 at Osage Centre to pack meals for Feed My Starving Children, a not-for-profit organization with a global reach. During the weekend, 1,355 volunteers packed 420,583 meals -- enough to feed 1,152 children every day for a year. This is the 12th year for the church to partner with the organization. Submitted