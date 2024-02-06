Although the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau has started a slow descent from near-record flood levels earlier this month, the water is still rising across the river in Alexander County, Illinois, as a result of recent heavy rainfall and flood seep water throughout the county.

“We’re still seeing the water level go up a minimum of an inch a day,” Keith Miley, operations manager with the Illinois Department of Transportation’s District 9 office in Carbondale, said Friday. “I think we can continue to expect a rise of about an inch per day for several more days.”

Illinois routes 3 and 146 between East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, and McClure, Illinois, have been closed for more than a week, submerged by up to a foot of water in some places. Route 3 between Gale, Illinois, and Route 146 has been closed even longer.

More than 100 Illinois National Guard troops from units throughout the state are in East Cape Girardeau this weekend building sandbag levees around the community that is now surrounded by water. The troops are working from dawn until after dark and some are being housed in one of the residence halls at Southeast Missouri State University.

One lane of Route 146 between the town and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge leading to Cape Girardeau remained open Friday afternoon, but it was under 4 to 5 inches of flood water.

“IDOT started a fairly involved operation Thursday evening transporting 50,000 sandbags and 600 tons of sand to East Cape,” Miley said. By Friday afternoon, nearly 100,000 sandbags had been delivered to East Cape Girardeau and thousands more were also delivered to McClure, Miley said.

Illinois Route 3 between McClure and the Union County line to the north remained open Friday afternoon, although it was covered by several inches of water Miley expected to get deeper over the next few days.

“McClure residents are still able to drive on Route 3 north of McClure and can still get to Anna,” Miley reported. “We are continuing to monitor the situation there.”

Meanwhile, Alexander County emergency management director Mike Turner said three more pumps were added Friday to the 10 pumps already running 24 hours a day at Gale. The county is also operating three pumps east of McClure bringing the total pumping capacity to approximately 166,000 gallons of water per minute, enough to fill eight residential-size swimming pools every 60 seconds, nearly 500 in an hour or about 12,000 a day.