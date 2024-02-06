Thousands line streets for SEMO District Fair parade

Thousands of locals lined sections of Broadway and North Kingshighway to watch the annual parade Saturday morning that kicks off the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.
Beginning at Capaha Park, the parade — containing the maximum of 125 entries — proceeded along Broadway and North Kingshighway before concluding at the fairgrounds in Arena Park.
SEMO District Fair official Jeff Ford organized the parade and took registrations on a first come, first served basis.
“Every year, our parade is full,” Ford said. “We actually have to turn people away towards the last week.”
While children crowded the streets in pursuit of candy, Don Bernhardt of Cape Girardeau enjoyed the parade from the patio of his morning breakfast spot — McDonald’s on Broadway.
“This way, you don’t have to get all the way out there to the street,” Bernhardt said after finishing his food. “You can sit right back here and see it good.”
Saint Francis Medical Center’s Pink Up float was one of the brightest sights of the parade, with pink T-shirts, tricycles and a plenitude of pink balloons.
Jamie Crowell of Jackson sat atop the Pink Up float, smiling and waving at children on the sidewalks. Crowell was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and said the Pink Up community provides her with the best support.
“It was just really humbling and honoring to be in it today,” Crowell said. “The reaction I got today was very emotional. A lot of applause and support.”
Green was the color of choice for a Star Wars-themed float that featured iconic Star Wars characters atop a Donate Life trailer memorializing the life of Dominic Hooper of Scott City and the donation of his organs after he died in an ATV accident in 2014.
Other parade entries included a pirate-themed display by Jefferson Elementary School, an Antarctic-themed float with penguins and puppets by the Apostolic Promise Church and marching bands from Cape Girardeau Central, Scott City, Meadow Heights and Delta.
The opening day of events at the fair continued with a horse and mule hitch challenge and concluded that night with a demolition derby.
Fair activities continue today with livestock competitions and the Flying W Barrel Racing Extravaganza at 1 p.m. at the grandstand.
