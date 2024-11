Thousands get COVID in first weeks of school in Missouri

Thousands of Missouri children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the new school year began, and at least one rural school closed for cleaning after an outbreak.

A map on the state's COVID-19 dashboard breaks down virus cases among people aged 5 to 19 within each school district's geographic boundaries, including non-public school children who live within the district. The map shows nearly two dozen districts with at least 41 new cases over the past 14 days. Combined, those districts alone have seen 2,964 illnesses. They include 173 cases in Kansas City and 172 in St. Louis city.

Double-digit cases are reported in dozens of other districts. The total number of illnesses among students and staff statewide isn't posted on the dashboard.

A Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education spokeswoman said "a few" small districts in northwest and Southeast Missouri have temporarily halted in-person learning because of outbreaks, but she didn't have information on how many.

The fight over mask requirements continues to cause disruptions in schools and at school board meetings. On Tuesday night, three people were issued citations after confrontations when a tense school board meeting broke up in Cass County.

Maj. Kevin Tieman, a spokesman for the Cass County Sheriff's Office, said one man was handcuffed after a woman said she had been harassed as she videotaped people after the meeting. The man and two other people received tickets but were not arrested. No injuries were reported, The Kansas City Star reported.