Thousands flock to Cape for annual craft fairs

While some left town to hunt for deer this weekend, thousands of others descended upon Cape Girardeau for a weekend of shopping at a multitude of craft fairs across the area.

The parking lot of the Osage Centre failed to contain Saturday’s crowd for the 47th annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza hosted by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

Foot traffic inside was equally congested with shoulder-to-shoulder shoppers browsing more than 100 vendor booths — each offering handmade items including doll outfits, painted wood signs, custom ornaments and other holiday decorations.

An impromptu spill-over parking lot formed on a lawn near the Osage Centre driveway as Cpl. Rodney Edwards of the Cape Girardeau Police Department worked to maintain a flow of traffic on Kingshighway by restricting one lane only for craft-show traffic.

While gusty winds and overcast skies were not Edwards’ ideal for the day, he said he’d “rather it be this than three or four accidents to respond to later.”

People look to buy gifts Saturday at the Christmas Arts & Crafts Extravaganza in the Show Me Center. Fred Lynch

While the Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza is the longest-running local craft show, other two- and three-day craft shows were held at Notre Dame Regional High School, the National Guard Armory and other locations.

At the Apostolic Promise Church’s first craft show, Kaitlyn Mayabb, 17, of Sweet Pea’s Baked Goods spent more than 15 hours baking goods to sell at her booth — one of 19 vendors at the church’s fair.

At the Show Me Center, the Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza continued with 194 vendors and one of the largest show floors of the weekend.

Painted antiques sat atop stained wooden shelves at the Cooper’s Crafts booth in the Osage Centre, where 14-year craft-show veteran Cheryl Cooper worked the show floor with her husband, Scott.

“I usually have a good weekend here — lots of people coming in and out,” Cheryl said. “Usually, Saturday is your busy day, and Sunday kind of slows off, but that’s typical for any craft show you do.”