All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2017

Thousands attend multiple events in Cape's downtown

Thousands of visitors flocked to Riverfront Park and the surrounding Cape Girardeau downtown area Saturday to attend a variety of all-day activities celebrating the history and wildlife of the city. Shoulder-to-shoulder foot traffic congested entryways to the riverfront as hundreds waited about an hour to go aboard the riverfront’s main attraction — replicas of explorer Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Nina and the Pinta...

Ben Matthews
Ken Cowell of Sedgewickville shows the cow skull outside his teepee Saturday set up near the Red House Interpretive Center for Heritage Days. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.
Ken Cowell of Sedgewickville shows the cow skull outside his teepee Saturday set up near the Red House Interpretive Center for Heritage Days. More photos are in a gallery at semissourian.com.Fred Lynch

Thousands of visitors flocked to Riverfront Park and the surrounding Cape Girardeau downtown area Saturday to attend a variety of all-day activities celebrating the history and wildlife of the city.

Shoulder-to-shoulder foot traffic congested entryways to the riverfront as hundreds waited about an hour to go aboard the riverfront’s main attraction — replicas of explorer Christopher Columbus’ ships, the Nina and the Pinta.

Exhibits and activities sponsored by the Missouri Department of Conservation spilled down Riverfront Park across 15 tents as part of the department’s annual Day on the River.

Each tent focused on one aspect of local conservation through demonstrations ranging from live exhibits of snapping turtles to stuffed displays of local wildlife, along with boat rides on the Mississippi River led by aquatic researchers.

While some enjoyed fish freshly fried by students in the American Fisheries Society from Southeast Missouri State University, Alyssa Robison and her 5-year-old son, William, found entertainment by fishing for paper cutouts of various native fish at a station led by Southeast student Randeya Aaron.

Charlotte Slinkard, curator of the Cape River Heritage Museum, shows a display Saturday of Jean-Baptiste Girardeau and Therese Nepveu, "Madame Girardeau."
Charlotte Slinkard, curator of the Cape River Heritage Museum, shows a display Saturday of Jean-Baptiste Girardeau and Therese Nepveu, "Madame Girardeau."Fred Lynch

At an adjacent activity spot led by Southeast graduate students Jessica and Michael Hughes, children got the chance to cast lines with real fishing rods.

While he was impressed by many children’s level of marine knowledge, Michael Hughes said many of them were just excited to cast the rubber lure at a target.

“The best cast I’ve seen was the one that went over the wall and got stuck on the other side,” Michael Hughes said. “I think they’re just getting to learn that fishing is fun. They get to go up here and cast, then drag [the lure] past all the different types of fish they see. And I think they’re just having a good time doing it.”

Down the street from Riverfront Park, educational demonstrations and displays filled the Red House Interpretive Center lawn for the second annual Heritage Day, which celebrates history at historic sites across Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Southeast Explorer van featured a World War I exhibit just outside of the Red House on Main Street, where arrowheads, tomahawks, cooking supplies and more technology from the 1800s were available for viewing, along with interactive stations for children, including a photo booth where children could dress up in fashions from the past.

Visitors walk from the Nina to the Pinta replica ships Saturday at the Cape Girardeau riverfront.
Visitors walk from the Nina to the Pinta replica ships Saturday at the Cape Girardeau riverfront.Fred Lynch

After sinking a tomahawk into a hay bale at the tomahawk throwing station, 13-year-old Luke Barton of Eldorado, Illinois, said while it was harder than he anticipated, the exhibit was awesome.

“I think [living in the 1800s] would be both cool and hard at the same time — like, extraordinarily hard,” Luke said. “I just think this whole festival is cool. I even got to dress up like one of the old Navy men.”

Heritage Day activities at the Cape River Heritage Museum featured tours led by museum curator Charlotte Slinkard. Wearing a French 18th-century dress, Slinkard guided guests through the lives of Cape Girardeau’s founders, including city namesake Jean-Baptiste Girardeau; “the Betsy Ross of Missouri,” Marie Watkins Oliver; and city founder Louis Lorimier.

Heritage Day continued at six other locations in Cape Girardeau, including living-history demonstrations at Fort D Historic Site and Civil War displays at Heritage Hall.

Tours and displays also were held at the Glenn House, Crisp Museum at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus and Old St. Vincent’s Church.

Similar crowds are expected Sunday with the bi-annual Downtown Flea Market, while the docked Nina and Pinta replicas continue their stay in Cape Girardeau.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy