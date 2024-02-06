Also at LFCS was Sara Crane, fund development manager with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland. As of right now, it serves 21 active troops in three counties. She said the organization is always looking for volunteers for its troop leaders and mentors, as well as for service projects and meeting spaces. One thing Crane also brought up was the training available for members and volunteers that can be accessed on the Girl Scout Mo Heartland website.

At the next stop, the tour visited Jackson Ministerial Alliance food pantry and met with Pastor Sam Roethmeyer. The food pantry would not be the way it is without contributions from organizations and local people who bring in supplies, he said. The pantry is for anyone living in the Jackson area who may need some help getting food for the month. The pantry also is looking for volunteers to make orders, as well as community members to donate to the pantry.

“Many times we'll be sharing some things with them that will not only physically feed them but also spiritually and that's part of the reason why we're very happy that we could be church-related in that regard,” Roethmeyer said.

At the same location was Denise Wimp, director of First Call for Help, which is the local information and referral program for the area. It keeps a database of all social service agencies in a five-county area, tracks what services they provide and how they can help and what their eligibility requirements are. It also runs the helpline for people to call in to say they need help with food, medicine or homelessness. Wimp said it is a one-stop call to connect someone in need with the correct agencies. To learn how to volunteer or for more information, visit www.firstcallforhelpsemo.org.

The final stop on the tour was with Terri Wunderlich, direct services specialist of FosterAdopt Connect. FosterAdopt Connect is where youngsters first come into care as an emergency placement. The house can hold up to a dozen children at a time. The children stay for a brief period or up to 60 days while officials try to connect them with someone in their family or who they have a relationship with. They are looking for volunteers to help with homework, helping around with yard and housework and someone who could help with getting the house parents a night out to shop and run errands. Those who want to volunteer would need to go through a background check as well.

Links for more information on each of the organizations visited on any of the “Get on the Bus” tours in Cape Girardeau and Jackson can be found on the UWSEMO website at www.unitedwayofsemo.org.