Thompson Rehder responds to California AG's Missouri travel ban

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City had a quick retort Tuesday, July 18, when asked about a recent announcement by California's top law enforcement official restricting state-funded travel to Missouri and two other states due to passage of alleged "anti-LGBTQ" laws passed in Nebraska, Wyoming and the Show Me State.

"These new laws aren't just discriminatory, they constitute a clear case of government overreach -- and it's an alarming trend we're witnessing across the country," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Friday, July 14.

"By preventing transgender individuals from participating in sports aligned with their gender identity, or by denying them access to critical healthcare, these legislative actions directly contradict the values of inclusivity and diversity. These laws pose significant risks for deepening the stigmatization and alienation of LGBTQ+ youth who are already subject to pervasive discrimination, bullying, and hate crimes."

Bonta's Missouri-directed comments center on May's passage of Senate Bill 39, introduced by Thompson Rehder, prohibiting a school district or a charter school "from allowing any student to compete in an athletic competition designated for the biological sex opposite to the student's biological sex as stated on the student's official birth certificate or other government record."

Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian that Bonta's critique "doesn't surprise" her.