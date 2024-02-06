All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 6, 2023

Thompson Rehder holds large fundraising edge for state's No. 2 job

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor. Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe, who is running for governor next year...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor.

Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe, who is running for governor next year.

According to the most recent Missouri Ethics Commission campaign finance reports, Thompson Rehder has collected $208,056.65 and spent $94,975.15.

Her announced opponents are far behind the 27th District state senator in terms of campaign money, according to the MEC.

  • Tim Baker of Robertsville, Missouri, has raised $2,744 and spent $1,577.16.
  • Paul Berry III of Maryland Heights, Missouri, has not filed a campaign finance report yet. Berry entered the race for for lieutenant governor on Sept. 15.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The next round of campaign finance reports are due Oct. 15.

Thompson Rehder is a veteran lawmaker in Jefferson City, Missouri, having spent the last three years in the General Assembly's upper chamber following eight years in the state House.

In 2022, Bombardier Books published the legislator's autobiography, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe".

Thompson Rehder, who frequently discusses her early years growing up on public assistance and becoming a mother at age 16, hopes to become the first Republican woman ever elected lieutenant governor.

Missouri's only female to hold the state's No. 2 job, Democrat Harriett Woods, served from 1985 to 1989. Woods died in 2007.

The GOP primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy