Thompson Rehder holds large fundraising edge for state's No. 2 job

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor.

Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe, who is running for governor next year.

According to the most recent Missouri Ethics Commission campaign finance reports, Thompson Rehder has collected $208,056.65 and spent $94,975.15.

Her announced opponents are far behind the 27th District state senator in terms of campaign money, according to the MEC.