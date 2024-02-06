Thompson Rehder holds large fundraising edge for state's No. 2 job

Editor's note: The following story has been updated.
State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor.
Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican Mike Kehoe, who is running for governor next year.
According to the most recent Missouri Ethics Commission campaign finance reports, Thompson Rehder has collected $208,056.65 and spent $94,975.15.
Her announced opponents are far behind the 27th District state senator in terms of campaign money, according to the MEC.
The next round of campaign finance reports are due Oct. 15.
Thompson Rehder is a veteran lawmaker in Jefferson City, Missouri, having spent the last three years in the General Assembly's upper chamber following eight years in the state House.
In 2022, Bombardier Books published the legislator's autobiography, "Cinder Girl: Growing Up on America's Fringe".
Thompson Rehder, who frequently discusses her early years growing up on public assistance and becoming a mother at age 16, hopes to become the first Republican woman ever elected lieutenant governor.
Missouri's only female to hold the state's No. 2 job, Democrat Harriett Woods, served from 1985 to 1989. Woods died in 2007.
The GOP primary election will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6.
