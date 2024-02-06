Thomas wins Cape seat; Baker earns Jackson nod

Incumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday.
In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254.
Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City Council in August after previous Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn moved to another ward. The short-tenured incumbent Thomas garnered 101 votes in the February primary. Green finished in a close-second with 73 votes to secure her place on Tuesday's ballot.
In Jackson, incumbent Joe Bob Baker won the Ward 4 alderman race with 69.5% of the vote -- 123-51 -- over challenger Steven Lee.
Baker first won election to the city's governing board in 1999.
Several other municipal races and ballot initiatives were decided Tuesday:
Chris Johnson won 59.0% of the vote to win the seat over Brad Deken, 223-152.
The measure will allow the district to issue bonds in the amount of $900,000. Sixty-four percent of voters approved the measure, 235-132.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure 930-323 (74.2%).
In complete but unofficial results, Kevin Lee Williams beat Laurie Romas by one vote, 25-24.
Sixty-three percent of voters, 195, supported the measure, while 113 opposed it.
The measure passed with 76.5% of the vote, 861-264.
Mary Boxdorfer and Sharon Unterreiner won seats on the board, with 753 and 586 votes respectively (49.2% and 38.3%).
Gregory Unger received 52.4% of the vote to win the seat over Sharon Unterreiner, 804-727.
Douglas Martin edged Sharon Unterreiner 105-88 for the seat (54.1%).
Ali Dibooglu finished with 187 vote (12.2%).
Patrons supported issuing $1 million in bonds to support the district by a large margin, 120-47 (71.9%).
Cody Page won 73.5% of the vote, beating Robert Foulk, 50-18.
The measure easily passed, 165-81 (67.1%).
Voters rejected the proposal, with 247 voting against it (52.3%) and 225 supporting it.
