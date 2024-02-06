Thomas wins Cape seat; Baker earns Jackson nod

Incumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday.

Nathan Thomas

In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254.

Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City Council in August after previous Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn moved to another ward. The short-tenured incumbent Thomas garnered 101 votes in the February primary. Green finished in a close-second with 73 votes to secure her place on Tuesday's ballot.

Joe Bob Baker

In Jackson, incumbent Joe Bob Baker won the Ward 4 alderman race with 69.5% of the vote -- 123-51 -- over challenger Steven Lee.

Baker first won election to the city's governing board in 1999.

Several other municipal races and ballot initiatives were decided Tuesday:

Fruitland Fire Protection District director

Chris Johnson won 59.0% of the vote to win the seat over Brad Deken, 223-152.

Millersville Fire Protection District Proposition A.

The measure will allow the district to issue bonds in the amount of $900,000. Sixty-four percent of voters approved the measure, 235-132.

North Scott Ambulance District Proposition Tax Relief

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure 930-323 (74.2%).

Oran alderman Ward 4

In complete but unofficial results, Kevin Lee Williams beat Laurie Romas by one vote, 25-24.