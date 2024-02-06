All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 3, 2020

Thomas wins Cape seat; Baker earns Jackson nod

Incumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday. In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254. Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City Council in August after previous Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn moved to another ward. The short-tenured incumbent Thomas garnered 101 votes in the February primary. Green finished in a close-second with 73 votes to secure her place on Tuesday's ballot...

Southeast Missourian
Election supervisor judges Linda Dedert, left, and Peggy Bentlage, both of Cape Girardeau, assist Hal Majors of Cape Girardeau on Tuesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Election supervisor judges Linda Dedert, left, and Peggy Bentlage, both of Cape Girardeau, assist Hal Majors of Cape Girardeau on Tuesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Incumbent municipal officials in Cape Girardeau and Jackson held onto their seats Tuesday.

Nathan Thomas
Nathan Thomas

In Cape Girardeau's Ward 3, Nathan Thomas edged Renita Green with 56% of the vote -- 325 to 254.

Thomas was appointed to serve on the Cape Girardeau City Council in August after previous Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn moved to another ward. The short-tenured incumbent Thomas garnered 101 votes in the February primary. Green finished in a close-second with 73 votes to secure her place on Tuesday's ballot.

Joe Bob Baker
Joe Bob Baker

In Jackson, incumbent Joe Bob Baker won the Ward 4 alderman race with 69.5% of the vote -- 123-51 -- over challenger Steven Lee.

Baker first won election to the city's governing board in 1999.

Several other municipal races and ballot initiatives were decided Tuesday:

Fruitland Fire Protection District director

Chris Johnson won 59.0% of the vote to win the seat over Brad Deken, 223-152.

Millersville Fire Protection District Proposition A.

The measure will allow the district to issue bonds in the amount of $900,000. Sixty-four percent of voters approved the measure, 235-132.

North Scott Ambulance District Proposition Tax Relief

Voters overwhelmingly approved the measure 930-323 (74.2%).

Oran alderman Ward 4

In complete but unofficial results, Kevin Lee Williams beat Laurie Romas by one vote, 25-24.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Oran Fire Protection District Proposition S

Sixty-three percent of voters, 195, supported the measure, while 113 opposed it.

Perry County Proposition 1

The measure passed with 76.5% of the vote, 861-264.

Perry County Health Department board

Mary Boxdorfer and Sharon Unterreiner won seats on the board, with 753 and 586 votes respectively (49.2% and 38.3%).

Perry Hospital trustee

Gregory Unger received 52.4% of the vote to win the seat over Sharon Unterreiner, 804-727.

Perryville alderman Ward 2

Douglas Martin edged Sharon Unterreiner 105-88 for the seat (54.1%).

Ali Dibooglu finished with 187 vote (12.2%).

Public Water Supply District No. 4

Patrons supported issuing $1 million in bonds to support the district by a large margin, 120-47 (71.9%).

Scott City councilman Ward 4

Cody Page won 73.5% of the vote, beating Robert Foulk, 50-18.

Scott City Proposition 1

The measure easily passed, 165-81 (67.1%).

Scott Fire Protection District Proposition Safety

Voters rejected the proposal, with 247 voting against it (52.3%) and 225 supporting it.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy