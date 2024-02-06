Thomas, Green win Ward 3 primary election

More than half the votes were cast in favor of incumbent candidate Nate Thomas who received 101 votes. The Rev. Renita Green also secured a place on the April ballot with 73 votes.

Twenty votes were cast for candidate Bradley J. Tuschhoff, removing him from contention for the Ward 3 seat.

In April, Ward 3 voters will choose between Thomas and Green to represent the city’s central ward, which includes areas from Pacific Street west to Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive south to Brink Street.

Thomas, a physical therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center, was chosen by council members in August to fill a vacant Ward 3 post after the resignation of Victor Gunn in July.

Green, pastor of St. James AME Church and founder of The People’s Shelter, ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat in 2018.