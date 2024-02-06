All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2020

Thomas, Green win Ward 3 primary election

The candidates for Cape Girardeau City Council’s Ward 3 seat were officially determined Tuesday, setting the stage for the April 7 general election. About 5%t of registered Ward 3 voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary election, casting a total of 194 ballots...

Ben Matthews
Richard Rehkopf of Cape Girardeau votes during a Ward 3 primary Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.
Richard Rehkopf of Cape Girardeau votes during a Ward 3 primary Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

The candidates for Cape Girardeau City Council’s Ward 3 seat were officially determined Tuesday, setting the stage for the April 7 general election.

Nate Thomas
Nate Thomas

About 5% of registered Ward 3 voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary election, casting a total of 194 ballots.

Renita Green
Renita Green
More than half the votes were cast in favor of incumbent candidate Nate Thomas who received 101 votes. The Rev. Renita Green also secured a place on the April ballot with 73 votes.

Twenty votes were cast for candidate Bradley J. Tuschhoff, removing him from contention for the Ward 3 seat.

In April, Ward 3 voters will choose between Thomas and Green to represent the city’s central ward, which includes areas from Pacific Street west to Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive south to Brink Street.

Thomas, a physical therapist for Saint Francis Medical Center, was chosen by council members in August to fill a vacant Ward 3 post after the resignation of Victor Gunn in July.

Green, pastor of St. James AME Church and founder of The People’s Shelter, ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat in 2018.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

