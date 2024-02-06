Thirteen coronavirus deaths reported in area

Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.
Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus.
Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape Girardeau County deaths, the ages of the patients were 50 to 59, one; 60 to 69, two; 70 to 79, one; 80 to 89, three; 90 to 99, one. Scott County (45) and Alexander County, Illinois, (three) each reported two virus-related deaths, and Stoddard County, Missouri, (46) reported one virus death.
Thursday’s virus numbers in those counties were:
