NewsDecember 4, 2020

Thirteen coronavirus deaths reported in area

Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday. Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus. Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape Girardeau County deaths, the ages of the patients were 50 to 59, one; 60 to 69, two; 70 to 79, one; 80 to 89, three; 90 to 99, one. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

Area health officials reported the highest one-day death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

Officials attributed 13 deaths to the disease associated with coronavirus.

Eight of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County (78 total). Of the Cape Girardeau County deaths, the ages of the patients were 50 to 59, one; 60 to 69, two; 70 to 79, one; 80 to 89, three; 90 to 99, one. Scott County (45) and Alexander County, Illinois, (three) each reported two virus-related deaths, and Stoddard County, Missouri, (46) reported one virus death.

Thursday’s virus numbers in those counties were:

  • Cape Girardeau: 103 new cases, 5,972 total cases, 4,473 recoveries, 1,421 active cases
  • Scott: 24 new cases, 2,941 total cases, 2,120 recoveries, 776 active cases
  • Stoddard: 26 new cases, 2,232 total cases, 1,966 recoveries, 220 active cases
  • Alexander: 256 total cases, 176 recoveries, 77 active cases.
