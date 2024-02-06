All sections
NewsAugust 6, 2020

Third suspect in custody, 2 at large in July 20 homicide investigation

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, according to a Wednesday news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Derrick D. Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Illinois, was peacefully taken into custody Tuesday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond...

Ben Matthews
Derrick Stafford
A third suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of 21-year-old Anthony Miller, according to a Wednesday news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Brandon M. Pratt
Derrick D. Stafford, 20, of Mounds, Illinois, was peacefully taken into custody Tuesday on an active warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held in the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.

Robert E. Simmons Jr.
The first suspect, 32-year-old Brandon M. Pratt of Cape Girardeau, was apprehended July 24 in connection to the homicide. Another suspect, 40-year-old Robert E. Simmons Jr. of Cape Girardeau, was peacefully taken into custody July 27.

Clarence J. Smith
Pratt and Simmons both face charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.

Jaden T. Young
According to court documents, surveillance footage captured inside of the apartment where the homicide occurred shows five people entering the apartment early July 20 through a kitchen door.

Charges have since been filed against five suspects in relation to the homicide, two of whom still remain at large.

One of the first suspects publicly identified by investigators, 28-year-old Clarence “C.J.” Smith of Cape Girardeau, has not been taken into custody as of Wednesday evening. An active warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued July 23 for charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

The fifth suspect in the homicide investigation, 20-year-old Jaden T. Young of Cape Girardeau, was identified by investigators July 27 as a person believed to have information regarding the homicide. A warrant for Young’s arrest was issued Tuesday for charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

“Jaden Young and Clarence Smith have refused all opportunities to peacefully come forward at this point, and they should be considered armed and dangerous,” the release stated. “Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or with information pertaining to the whereabouts of the remaining suspects should contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department immediately.”

Anyone with information related to the investigation may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department via its business line at (573) 335-6621, its anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

