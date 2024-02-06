Third Scott County resident dies of coronavirus

As per the county’s practice, no information about the fatality or the positive cases was released.

Union County, Illinois, added another eight COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 57, and officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported Union County’s first death attributed to the virus.

No new virus cases were reported in the Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau (49), Bollinger (5), Perry (44) or Stoddard (24) or Alexander County (5) in Illinois.