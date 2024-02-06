Third Scott County resident dies of coronavirus

A third Scott County resident has died of COVID-19.
Officials with the county Health Department reported the death Thursday. Seventy-seven cases of the virus have been reported in the county, and 50 of those patients have recovered.
As per the county’s practice, no information about the fatality or the positive cases was released.
Union County, Illinois, added another eight COVID-19 cases, pushing its total to 57, and officials with Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven Illinois counties, reported Union County’s first death attributed to the virus.
No new virus cases were reported in the Missouri counties of Cape Girardeau (49), Bollinger (5), Perry (44) or Stoddard (24) or Alexander County (5) in Illinois.
