NewsJuly 3, 2023

Third person charged in BoCo shooting

A third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action...

Southeast Missourian
Peyton Hahs
Peyton Hahs

A third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri.

According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30.

She has been charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting took place in a residential subdivision off Highway 34 East near Marble Hill, Missouri. Levi Fortner and Christian Knotts had previously been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Hahs was taken into custody without incident.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

