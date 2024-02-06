Third Jackson roundabout one big step closer to reality

Amid some expressions of reluctance, Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to enter into a revised cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to build a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 (North High Street) and Deerwood Drive, near Connection Point Church and the Jackson Civic Center.

It is a "50-50" agreement with both city and state to share equally in the estimated $2,006,000 project.

If the cost runs over the currently specified amount to complete the job, the city is on the hook for the balance.

City attorney Curtis Poore negotiated an "out" clause in the current MoDOT agreement.

The city may exit the accord during the design phase, a concession to the original MoDOT contract, intended as a safety valve should cumulative bids for actual work -- e.g., preliminary engineering, utilities, right-of-way, construction and inspection -- prove excessive.

The concern is real given the current construction climate, aggravated by inflation and supply chain breakdowns.

To wit: Southeast Missouri State University announced in late February it would be unable to move forward with an initial plan to build a new south grandstand for Houck Stadium, where SEMO's football and soccer teams play.

Houck, built in 1930, was razed because of deterioration and safety concerns late last year.

Houck's Phase One rebuild was estimated to cost $7.4 million. Two bids received for the work came in at more than double -- $15.5 million to $16 million.

Voices

Most of the aldermanic council went on record before the 8-0 vote.

"We've got an opportunity here. I think we ought to go ahead," said Ward 2's Dave Reiminger.

"I agree with Dave. It's not getting any cheaper," added Katy Liley of Ward 3.

Ward 2's David Hitt asked Poore for an assurance of the city's opt-out ability.