Third Jackson roundabout one big step closer to reality

Amid some expressions of reluctance, Jackson's Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to enter into a revised cost-share arrangement with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to build a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 (North High Street) and Deerwood Drive, near Connection Point Church and the Jackson Civic Center.
It is a "50-50" agreement with both city and state to share equally in the estimated $2,006,000 project.
If the cost runs over the currently specified amount to complete the job, the city is on the hook for the balance.
City attorney Curtis Poore negotiated an "out" clause in the current MoDOT agreement.
The city may exit the accord during the design phase, a concession to the original MoDOT contract, intended as a safety valve should cumulative bids for actual work -- e.g., preliminary engineering, utilities, right-of-way, construction and inspection -- prove excessive.
The concern is real given the current construction climate, aggravated by inflation and supply chain breakdowns.
To wit: Southeast Missouri State University announced in late February it would be unable to move forward with an initial plan to build a new south grandstand for Houck Stadium, where SEMO's football and soccer teams play.
Houck, built in 1930, was razed because of deterioration and safety concerns late last year.
Houck's Phase One rebuild was estimated to cost $7.4 million. Two bids received for the work came in at more than double -- $15.5 million to $16 million.
Most of the aldermanic council went on record before the 8-0 vote.
"We've got an opportunity here. I think we ought to go ahead," said Ward 2's Dave Reiminger.
"I agree with Dave. It's not getting any cheaper," added Katy Liley of Ward 3.
Ward 2's David Hitt asked Poore for an assurance of the city's opt-out ability.
"Under the revised contract, yes, we could opt out at the design phase," Poore replied.
"Numerous people tell me we don't need a roundabout there and I don't like this contract," Hitt said.
Ward 3 Alderman Larry Cunningham said he would "reluctantly" vote "yes" on the cost-share with MoDOT.
"I'd be more positive if we could also address east-west traffic flow," said Wanda Young of Ward 1.
Fellow Ward 1 alderman and former Mayor Paul Sander said MoDOT's acceptance of an opt-out for the city is "a strong concession," adding he liked the idea of the roundabout "slowing down traffic."
Tom Kimbel of Ward 4, who also voted "yes," commented about an answer given to Sander last month by Lochmueller Group engineer Chris Beard.
Sander asked whether the city had a binary choice to make -- either a roundabout or nothing -- because MoDOT would not finally support a traffic signal at North High Street and Deerwood Drive.
Beard said at the time, "Yes, that is my understanding."
"I didn't like that answer," said Kimbel on Monday.
Mayor Dwain Hahs added his thoughts to the pre-vote discussion.
"Remember we're accepting a 50-50 share with MoDOT, so we have an ability to get out later if need be. Awarding the contract will come later," he said.
The revised cost-share agreement is formally between the city and the state Highways and Transportation Commission.
The city already has two roundabouts -- one uptown near the post office and the other at East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard.
The project schedule for the new roundabout shows engineering work is to be completed by December; right-of-way to be secured by December 2023; letting of bids by January 2024; awarding the bid by March 2024; start of construction by April 2024 with roundabout completion by October 2024.
