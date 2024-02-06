All sections
NewsMay 22, 2020

Third coronavirus death reported at nursing home

A third patient of a Stoddard County nursing home has died of COVID-19. Stoddard County Public Health Center announced the death at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter on Thursday morning. About half of the county’s 66 positive cases of the virus stem from nursing home patients and staff...

Southeast Missourian

A third patient of a Stoddard County nursing home has died of COVID-19.

Stoddard County Public Health Center announced the death at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter on Thursday morning.

About half of the county’s 66 positive cases of the virus stem from nursing home patients and staff.

One new virus case was reported in Scott County, bringing its total to 89.

The state department of Health and Senior Services listed Cape Girardeau County’s total cases as 56, though local officials did not update Wednesday’s total of 55 on Thursday. A similar situation occurred with the case total in Perry County, Missouri. Local authorities reported 47 cases Wednesday and did not update the total Thursday, but the state reported the county’s cases as 48.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri (5), or Union (123) or Alexander (8) counties in Illinois.

Local News
