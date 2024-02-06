Third coronavirus death reported at nursing home

One new virus case was reported in Scott County, bringing its total to 89.

The state department of Health and Senior Services listed Cape Girardeau County’s total cases as 56, though local officials did not update Wednesday’s total of 55 on Thursday. A similar situation occurred with the case total in Perry County, Missouri. Local authorities reported 47 cases Wednesday and did not update the total Thursday, but the state reported the county’s cases as 48.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County, Missouri (5), or Union (123) or Alexander (8) counties in Illinois.