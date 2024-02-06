Third annual Honey Festival to be held in Ste. Genevieve

Harold's Famous Bee Co. will host the third annual Honey Festival + Market on Saturday, June 24, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
The Honey Festival will hold an array of bee-related activities, including beekeeping education, honey tasting, honey harvesting presentations and performances by local musicians, as well as from The Mineral Area Fine Arts Society. The event will also have a costume and hive art contest.
"This year's event promises to be the best yet, offering a perfect blend of education, entertainment and family fun," Harold's Famous Bee Co. co-owner Amanda Hutchings stated in a news release.
The Honey Festival is free for attendees.
For more information, visit www.haroldsfamous.com.
