NewsJune 13, 2023

Third annual Honey Festival to be held in Ste. Genevieve

Third annual Honey Festival to be held in Ste. Genevieve

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation
Harold's Famous Bee Co.

Harold's Famous Bee Co. will host the third annual Honey Festival + Market on Saturday, June 24, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The Honey Festival will hold an array of bee-related activities, including beekeeping education, honey tasting, honey harvesting presentations and performances by local musicians, as well as from The Mineral Area Fine Arts Society. The event will also have a costume and hive art contest.

"This year's event promises to be the best yet, offering a perfect blend of education, entertainment and family fun," Harold's Famous Bee Co. co-owner Amanda Hutchings stated in a news release.

The Honey Festival is free for attendees.

For more information, visit www.haroldsfamous.com.

