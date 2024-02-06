All sections
NewsApril 7, 2020

Think SEMO group raising funds to feed health care workers

Realtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The group’s Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on what’s happening in the region...

Marybeth Niederkorn
From left, Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner of Think SEMO deliver meals to Cindy Bohnsack, an LPN at Southeast Hospital, for Health care providers Monday at the hospital.
From left, Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner of Think SEMO deliver meals to Cindy Bohnsack, an LPN at Southeast Hospital, for Health care providers Monday at the hospital.

Realtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The group’s Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on what’s happening in the region.

Then, shortly after the page was formed, COVID-19 hit, and things changed.

Dillick and Essner started a GoFundMe — Feed the Front Lines — earlier this month, and already have raised enough to make one donation: 20 boxed lunches from My Daddy’s Cheesecake Bakery and Cafe in Cape Girardeau were delivered Monday to workers at Southeast Hospital.

Essner said both she and Dillick are native to Southeast Missouri, and had heard about an organization in another state that was working to provide meals to health care workers.

Dillick said more meals are in the works, and right now, the two are working on getting more donations to purchase more meals.

Jodean Holshouser, unit secretary with SoutheastHEALTH, accepts meals provided by Think SEMO from My Daddy's Cheesecake for health care providers Monday at Southeast Hospital.
Jodean Holshouser, unit secretary with SoutheastHEALTH, accepts meals provided by Think SEMO from My Daddy's Cheesecake for health care providers Monday at Southeast Hospital.
“Every phone call we make, you can hear in their voice how much it means to them,” Dillick said. “Everyone is struggling. We’re going through a time. Even doing takeout orders is still not the same as being open full time.”

Dillick added, “In January, we had the idea to give back. This is a whole other level.”

The group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thinksemo will be updated, and Facebook Live videos will be shared, Dillick said.

“This isn’t just for the next couple of weeks,” she said.

“Today, the workers were beyond appreciative,” Essner said. “They were so thankful. Helping to feed the front lines, also helping support local businesses — that’s what it’s about.”

Donations are being accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/ThinkSEMO-feed-the-front-line.

