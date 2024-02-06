Think SEMO group raising funds to feed health care workers

Realtors Chelsea Dillick and Christina Essner decided they wanted to give back to the community, and in January, started Think SEMO. The group’s Facebook page was intended as a way to get more information to people looking for events or updates on what’s happening in the region.

Then, shortly after the page was formed, COVID-19 hit, and things changed.

Dillick and Essner started a GoFundMe — Feed the Front Lines — earlier this month, and already have raised enough to make one donation: 20 boxed lunches from My Daddy’s Cheesecake Bakery and Cafe in Cape Girardeau were delivered Monday to workers at Southeast Hospital.

Essner said both she and Dillick are native to Southeast Missouri, and had heard about an organization in another state that was working to provide meals to health care workers.

Dillick said more meals are in the works, and right now, the two are working on getting more donations to purchase more meals.