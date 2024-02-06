Thieves get away with expensive Habitat for Humanity tools

ST. LOUIS — A Habitat for Humanity trailer stolen in St. Louis has been recovered, but tools worth thousands of dollars remain missing.
The trailer was stolen Sunday in south St. Louis, and found Monday. But Habitat for Humanity said tools volunteers needed for construction remain missing, including about $15,000 worth of power tools.
Habitat for Humanity is building a home in south St. Louis as part of KMOV-TV’s annual Home for the Holidays project. The recipient is a family that includes a mother and two children.
The stolen tools are marked as owned by Habitat for Humanity and not for sale. No arrests have been made.
