Dru and Tara Reeves beamed like proud parents as two tortoises, Duckie and Sheldon, gnawed at plates of fresh vegetables in their backyard.
"They're like having kids," Tara said while keeping one eye on the massive sulcata tortoises. "You have to watch them, because you'll turn around and they're gone."
As Sheldon finished his plate, the larger, 35-pound tortoise Duckie had already wandered halfway into the neighbor's yard before Dru caught up to her. With a grunt, he lifted the tortoises into their outdoor pen before heading inside to continue the nightly feeding process.
Duckie's roaming is not an uncommon occurrence. Dru and Tara laughed when recalling the last time the tortoise got away -- the night before. For the two reptile lovers, moments like these have become just a part of life.
Tucked away in an unsuspecting east Jackson neighborhood, the Reeves have converted their backyard and basement to double as a reptile house for dozens of exotic animals, which serve as a home base for their animal rescue efforts.
The reptile house contains dozens of exotic animals -- some rescued and awaiting adoption and others only being fostered until their owners can properly care for them again.
In addition to the two sulcata tortoises, the Reeves also house two Russian tortoises and two red-footed tortoises outside. Tango, a veiled chameleon, lives next to the tortoises in an arboreal habitat which Dru has equipped with a self-engineered misting system which operates over Wi-Fi.
Inside, more than 30 animal tanks line the walls of their basement. Some contain recognizable reptiles such as turtles or snakes, but larger custom tanks provide tailored environments for exotic animals like Fritz, a 4-foot-long, 15-pound tegu lizard. Each animal has a customized climate to suit its species, and Dru monitors the entire operation 24/7 using motion-detecting cameras that connect to his smartphone over Wi-Fi.
The rescue consumes finances as much as it does time, and the Reeves have financed the entire venture with the exception of one recent fundraiser to purchase a new tank.
The Reeves both work full-time -- Dru at Horizon Screen Printing and Tara at Liberty Utilities. Between nightly feedings, animal and tank cleanings and rescue efforts, almost all the couple's free time goes into their recently founded organization, Reeves Reptile Rescue.
The couple said they spend about $500 each month on increased water and electric costs. The Reeves also must adhere to their animals' exotic diets, which can include fresh vegetables, crickets, "superworms" and mice.
The Reeves' ventures into herpetology began in May 2014 when they took in their first pet chameleon.
In the years since, their husbandry knowledge grew with their love for the exotic animals. The Reeves soon came to be known as credible resources for information and gained a reputation as reliable rescuers.
A veterinarian of 19 years, Dr. Sean Byrd at Skyview Animal Clinic said most traditional veterinary studies focus on companion animals, and the Reeves likely possess greater husbandry knowledge than he does.
"In the reptile industry, 90% of diseases are a byproduct of improper care at home -- not because people don't try but, because their environment has to be perfect," Byrd said.
The veterinarian said he rarely sees the Reeves bring their own pets in because they're so well cared for and typically sees them when they recieve rescues needing severe medical care.
Byrd said he often defers to them for insight on husbandry-related aspects of exotic animals and turns to them first when a reptile is in need of a rescue.
"Our entire staff has nothing but good things to say about [the Reeves]," Byrd said. "They're great people, they're amazing with their reptiles, and we are fortunate in this area to have them."
Reeves Reptile Rescue will hold its first open house Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2745 Mansfield Place in Jackson from 1 to 5 p.m. More information can be found at their Facebook page, Reeves Reptile Rescue.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.