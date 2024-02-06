Dru and Tara Reeves beamed like proud parents as two tortoises, Duckie and Sheldon, gnawed at plates of fresh vegetables in their backyard.

"They're like having kids," Tara said while keeping one eye on the massive sulcata tortoises. "You have to watch them, because you'll turn around and they're gone."

As Sheldon finished his plate, the larger, 35-pound tortoise Duckie had already wandered halfway into the neighbor's yard before Dru caught up to her. With a grunt, he lifted the tortoises into their outdoor pen before heading inside to continue the nightly feeding process.

Duckie's roaming is not an uncommon occurrence. Dru and Tara laughed when recalling the last time the tortoise got away -- the night before. For the two reptile lovers, moments like these have become just a part of life.

Tucked away in an unsuspecting east Jackson neighborhood, the Reeves have converted their backyard and basement to double as a reptile house for dozens of exotic animals, which serve as a home base for their animal rescue efforts.

Tara Reeves watches her husband Dru lock the gate to a tortoise enclosure Sept. 12 at Reeves Reptile Rescue in Jackson.

The reptile house contains dozens of exotic animals -- some rescued and awaiting adoption and others only being fostered until their owners can properly care for them again.

In addition to the two sulcata tortoises, the Reeves also house two Russian tortoises and two red-footed tortoises outside. Tango, a veiled chameleon, lives next to the tortoises in an arboreal habitat which Dru has equipped with a self-engineered misting system which operates over Wi-Fi.

Inside, more than 30 animal tanks line the walls of their basement. Some contain recognizable reptiles such as turtles or snakes, but larger custom tanks provide tailored environments for exotic animals like Fritz, a 4-foot-long, 15-pound tegu lizard. Each animal has a customized climate to suit its species, and Dru monitors the entire operation 24/7 using motion-detecting cameras that connect to his smartphone over Wi-Fi.

The rescue consumes finances as much as it does time, and the Reeves have financed the entire venture with the exception of one recent fundraiser to purchase a new tank.

The Reeves both work full-time -- Dru at Horizon Screen Printing and Tara at Liberty Utilities. Between nightly feedings, animal and tank cleanings and rescue efforts, almost all the couple's free time goes into their recently founded organization, Reeves Reptile Rescue.