The Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled.

“They had always said, since we were children, ‘We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one, never.’ We heard this all our lives,” Cathcart said of herself and her siblings. “As a teenager, I told them, ‘It doesn’t work that way,’ and guess what, their wish was that they die together, and they did.”

Cathcart said her father had been ill with cancer for a few years, but their mother’s passing was unexpected — and she died first, early in the morning Friday.

Her father followed mere hours later, she said.

At age 87, to die at home, “It’s unheard of,” she said. “This is what everyone’s telling me. It’s a blessing. I don’t see it as a blessing. Not now. I miss my parents.”

Their funerals will be held together, too — today, Cynthia Cathcart said.

Cathcart said her parents had a heart for the people, and always wanted to give.

“A minister told me the other night, ‘There are no other ministers like your father,’” Cathcart said. “Mom and Dad went out of their way.”

The family in the waiting room, those mourning loved ones, couples struggling with marital difficulties, inmates in jail — where they were needed, they were there, holding hands and praying together, she recalled.

The couple, both originally of Harrisburg, Illinois, were married March 29, 1951. The early years of their marriage were spent on the road, ministering to people all over the United States, Cathcart said.

One sibling was born in Illinois, she said, and “I was born in Indiana.”

Her father preached, and her mother provided the music, playing accordion, piano and other instruments.

Later, Jack Cathcart pastored in Jackson and Cape Girardeau, eventually pastoring Calvary Temple in Cape Girardeau, she said.

Cynthia Cathcart said she’s heard so many stories of her parents since Friday, from other pastors and community members.