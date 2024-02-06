The Rev. Jack Cathcart and Barbara Cathcart were never apart, up until the day they died, daughter Cynthia Cathcart recalled.
“They had always said, since we were children, ‘We want to die together. We never want to be without the other one, never.’ We heard this all our lives,” Cathcart said of herself and her siblings. “As a teenager, I told them, ‘It doesn’t work that way,’ and guess what, their wish was that they die together, and they did.”
Cathcart said her father had been ill with cancer for a few years, but their mother’s passing was unexpected — and she died first, early in the morning Friday.
Her father followed mere hours later, she said.
At age 87, to die at home, “It’s unheard of,” she said. “This is what everyone’s telling me. It’s a blessing. I don’t see it as a blessing. Not now. I miss my parents.”
Their funerals will be held together, too — today, Cynthia Cathcart said.
Cathcart said her parents had a heart for the people, and always wanted to give.
“A minister told me the other night, ‘There are no other ministers like your father,’” Cathcart said. “Mom and Dad went out of their way.”
The family in the waiting room, those mourning loved ones, couples struggling with marital difficulties, inmates in jail — where they were needed, they were there, holding hands and praying together, she recalled.
The couple, both originally of Harrisburg, Illinois, were married March 29, 1951. The early years of their marriage were spent on the road, ministering to people all over the United States, Cathcart said.
One sibling was born in Illinois, she said, and “I was born in Indiana.”
Her father preached, and her mother provided the music, playing accordion, piano and other instruments.
Later, Jack Cathcart pastored in Jackson and Cape Girardeau, eventually pastoring Calvary Temple in Cape Girardeau, she said.
Cynthia Cathcart said she’s heard so many stories of her parents since Friday, from other pastors and community members.
“You never saw him without her, never saw her without him,” she said. “They did everything together. They still slept in the same bed. They never wanted to be apart. They were an extraordinary couple.”
The two knew each other from early life, she said. They were born the same year — 1932 — and both lived in Harrisburg until Barbara was about 10 years old, Cynthia said.
Barbara Cathcart’s father was also a minister, Cynthia said, and his ministry moved to Springfield, Illinois.
Then, when the two were older but before they were married, Jack Cathcart preached at his future father-in-law’s church.
“Her father said, ‘Here, I want to give you this money for preaching,’ and Dad said, ‘Sir, I don’t want your money, I just want to marry your daughter,’” Cynthia Cathcart said. “He replied, ‘Well, if you’re going to marry her, you better take this money,’” she said, laughing.
They loved people, and they loved each other, she said.
“They went hand in hand, just as their wish,” she said.
According to the Southeast Missourian archives, Jack Cathcart founded New Life World Outreach Center at 720 Bertling St. in 1978. A low-power television station attached to the ministry was started in 1989.
In a 1976 article, Jack Cathcart told the Southeast Missourian the congregation, from its outset, had emphasized the importance of people, not structures.
“We place the biggest emphasis on sharing, giving and serving one another,” he said. “We feel the real key to Christianity is love.”
Survivors include their daughters, Jackie L. Niswonger of Cape Girardeau, Ruth E. (Ron) Niswonger of Jackson and Cynthia R. Cathcart of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Eric L. (Kimber) Niswonger, Kelli R. Wilson and Travis A. (Mary) Niswonger; and great-grandchildren, Mary and Eli Niswonger, with another expected in July.
They were preceded in death by their parents; her sister, Phyllis Perry; his brothers, John William, S.C. and Jerry Cathcart, and sister, Louise Stephenson; and, their grandson-in-law, Michael Wilson.
Visitation for the couple will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
The funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ron Brown officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
