They called her ‘Sarge’

Beloved teacher, musician and band director Patricia Schwent of Jackson died Saturday, Nov. 4, at the age of 74.

Schwent was born into a musical family and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from Southeast Missouri State University focusing on the saxophone. In 1971, she became band director at Woodland Schools in Marble Hill, Missouri. In 1975, she joined Nick Leist at Jackson School District. They were later joined by Scott Vangilder and together developed one of the most respected high school instrumental music departments in Missouri.

Beloved teacher, musician and band director, Patricia Schwent of Jackson, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at the age of 74. Courtesy of the Schwent family

Scott Vangilder, director of the Jackson Municipal Band, taught alongside Schwent at Jackson schools. He said Schwent was a “classy lady, a first-rate person and she was a top-notch teacher.”

“She was the best teacher that I have ever taught with,” Vangilder said. “Watching Pat teach and teaching with her, I learned more about teaching music than I did in any of my college classes. She was a great mentor and I’m gonna miss her. We’re all gonna miss her.”

Jordan Cox, associate dean and director of choral activities at Missouri Baptist University, credited Schwent with inspiring him to pursue music education as a career.

“She was an incredible musician, and she brought that to the classroom,” Cox said. “She was a unique presence, and you really felt like you were working with a professional musician. She had very high expectations and she just drew you into her world.”

Cox said Schwent was the epitome of passion about her field. He said she showed him it was possible to celebrate and enjoy his art while also studying it academically and being part of a professional music scene.

“She also played a profound role for a lot of women in the field and especially women band directors across the state,” Cox said. “I thought that was a cool part of her legacy.”

Matt Palisch, a real estate professional with Edge Realty in Jackson, was another of Schwent’s students.

“They broke the mold with Pat as a high school band director, as a woman, as a musician and as an educator,” Palisch said. “I mean, she led the pack, for sure.”

Paul Fliege, band director at Jackson schools, was hand picked by Schwent to replace her after she retired in 2001. He said Schwent was a “legend”, a “phenomenal teacher” and an “outstanding” band director.

“I learned a lot about being a teacher from her,” Fliege said. “She was always there for any kind of advice that I ever had to ask. She was just a kind woman, a wonderful human being. I just can’t say enough about how wonderful of a person she was, and just caring and I think that definitely did reflect in her teaching.”

Bob Gifford, former director of bands for SEMO, said even as a university professor he learned a great deal from Schwent.

“I used to recommend all of our instrumental students to visit Pat’s classes because she was a master teacher,” Gifford said. “She was always very humble and yet produced a product that was known statewide and, in fact, that program over the years has been one of the strongest not only in the state but in the Midwest. So, I have just the utmost respect for her musicianship, and of course as a wonderful person.”