In an effort to serve an under-served group of people in Missouri, Family Counseling Center (FCC) has opened a new location in Poplar Bluff known simply as: The Bluffs.

“This is basically a supported living program for a community of people that needs it,” explained FCC President and CEO Randy Ray. “This is something new for us, but it is in great need in the state of Missouri.”

“It’s basically for individuals diagnosed with co-occurring disorders — behavioral health and developmental disabilities,” added Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations Dana Maxwell.

According to the Department of Mental Health, there are approximately 418 Missourians across the state on a waiting list for a mental health bed, which is an increase from around 300 at this time last year.

Individuals arrested and deemed incompetent to stand trial are ordered into mental health treatment aimed at restoring their competency so they can face their day in court. This process typically involves therapy and medication. However, according to department data, these individuals wait an average of 14 months in jail before receiving this treatment. Despite legislative efforts in 2023, including a pilot program and expanded outpatient restoration options, progress has been slow.