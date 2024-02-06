In an effort to serve an under-served group of people in Missouri, Family Counseling Center (FCC) has opened a new location in Poplar Bluff known simply as: The Bluffs.
“This is basically a supported living program for a community of people that needs it,” explained FCC President and CEO Randy Ray. “This is something new for us, but it is in great need in the state of Missouri.”
“It’s basically for individuals diagnosed with co-occurring disorders — behavioral health and developmental disabilities,” added Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations Dana Maxwell.
According to the Department of Mental Health, there are approximately 418 Missourians across the state on a waiting list for a mental health bed, which is an increase from around 300 at this time last year.
Individuals arrested and deemed incompetent to stand trial are ordered into mental health treatment aimed at restoring their competency so they can face their day in court. This process typically involves therapy and medication. However, according to department data, these individuals wait an average of 14 months in jail before receiving this treatment. Despite legislative efforts in 2023, including a pilot program and expanded outpatient restoration options, progress has been slow.
“There are currently many people waiting in jail just for this particular type of program,” Ray noted. “So, this situation fills a definite need.”
The Bluffs project started approximately a year ago and was quickly constructed while infrastructure was put into place to meet the needs of future residents. According to Ray and Maxwell, there will be a full-time professional staff on hand consisting of a therapists, nurse, care coordinators at all times.
There is no predetermined time frame for the individuals who will be residing in The Bluffs, as the time will be based on need.
“We will complete quarterly reviews to monitor how everything is going,” Chief Clinical Officer Brooke Burlison remarked.
Ray and Maxwell also noted it is a goal of the state to have classes for such individuals in the least restrictive type of environment.
“We’re happy to be able to offer these services,” Ray said. “We look forward to more good things to come.”
