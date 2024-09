News August 22, 2017

Theft suspect wears 'I'm Broke Baby' T-shirt

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Police are on the hunt for a man accused of stealing a TV while wearing a T-shirt with the phrase "I'm Broke Baby" on it. The Lee's Summit Police Department said on its Facebook page Monday, "Yes, we realize his shirt is ironic!" The post said he's suspected of stealing the large TV from a retailer. The post had been shared nearly 270 times by Monday afternoon and generated comments including: "Get a job, baby!" and "Shirt says it all."...