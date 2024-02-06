Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found

A Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cellphone.

At approximately 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to borrow his cellphone to make a call, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Friday.

“The victim handed his phone over, and the suspect tucked the phone in his pocket and ran west through an alleyway,” Hann said.