Theft reported on Broadway; suspect not found

A Cape Girardeau man became a victim of theft Friday evening when he allowed an unknown man to use his cellphone.
At approximately 6 p.m., the victim was leaving a business in the 800 block of Broadway when the suspect approached him and asked to borrow his cellphone to make a call, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said in a text message Friday.
“The victim handed his phone over, and the suspect tucked the phone in his pocket and ran west through an alleyway,” Hann said.
According to Hann, the suspect was described as an “adult black male with braided hair who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.”
No threats were made, and no weapons were brandished during the incident.
The incident was called-in as a robbery, but it was technically a theft and will be filed as such, Hann said. Officers are still attempting to locate footage of the incident and gather further information.
