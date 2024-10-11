Albert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution.

Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.

Foutch was initially stopped by Cape Girardeau police Wednesday, March 27, for driving without headlights on, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. The location of the stop was also redacted.