All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 2, 2024

Thebes, Illinois, man faces weapons, drug distribution charges after Cape Girardeau traffic stop

Albert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution. Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of a controlled substance. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
Albert Foutch
Albert Foutch

Albert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution.

Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.

Foutch was initially stopped by Cape Girardeau police Wednesday, March 27, for driving without headlights on, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. The location of the stop was also redacted.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

During the stop, Foutch disclosed he lacked proof of insurance for the truck he was driving, which had Missouri license plates. He was also not wearing a seat belt. Further investigation revealed that Foutch had outstanding warrants in Cape Girardeau and was driving on a suspended license.

A subsequent search of Foutch’s vehicle uncovered three plastic baggies containing a white substance, one baggie with a brown substance and a 9 mm handgun along with a magazine and ammunition. The firearm’s serial number had been defaced, rendering it untraceable. Owning such a weapon is a crime in Missouri.

Foutch’s criminal history, which includes several convictions in Illinois, prohibits him from possessing a firearm. The discovery of drugs in his vehicle, amounting to 19 times the quantity typically used for personal consumption, led authorities to suspect Foutch of drug distribution.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy