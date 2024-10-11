Albert Foutch, 52, of Thebes, Illinois, faces a slew of charges after a routine traffic stop resulted in an arrest for illegal weapon charges and accusations of drug distribution.
Foutch is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.
Foutch was initially stopped by Cape Girardeau police Wednesday, March 27, for driving without headlights on, according to a probable-cause statement signed by an officer whose name was redacted. The location of the stop was also redacted.
During the stop, Foutch disclosed he lacked proof of insurance for the truck he was driving, which had Missouri license plates. He was also not wearing a seat belt. Further investigation revealed that Foutch had outstanding warrants in Cape Girardeau and was driving on a suspended license.
A subsequent search of Foutch’s vehicle uncovered three plastic baggies containing a white substance, one baggie with a brown substance and a 9 mm handgun along with a magazine and ammunition. The firearm’s serial number had been defaced, rendering it untraceable. Owning such a weapon is a crime in Missouri.
Foutch’s criminal history, which includes several convictions in Illinois, prohibits him from possessing a firearm. The discovery of drugs in his vehicle, amounting to 19 times the quantity typically used for personal consumption, led authorities to suspect Foutch of drug distribution.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.