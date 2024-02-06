Theatre group has big plans

A fire in March 2021 may have burned the former Broadway Theatre's roof and top floor, but it in no way extinguished a local not-for-profit's determination to bring the building back to its former glory.

The not-for-profit's plans encompass much more than reopening the theater, however.

By 2025, board members behind the Cape Broadway Theatre not-for-profit hope to open a bustling arts hub for the region.

Current plans include transforming the theater into a 500- to 700-seat multivenue space for theater productions, music events, e-sports, movies, performances and more.

The not-for-profit also aims to build an addition directly next to the former Broadway Theatre building with a restaurant and outdoor bar on the roof. The addition would make room for an elevator and five to six commercial rental spaces on the ground floor.

"We would like to have something the whole community can use," Suzanne Hightower, president of the board of Cape Broadway Theatre said.

The sweeping renovations could cost up to $15 million. However, right now, Cape Broadway Theatre has one immediate mission --- to jumpstart progress on fixing the building's damaged roof and front facade. Doing so would cost approximately $1 million. Hightower has sought grants for funding, and if successful, those efforts could forestall condemnation action by the city.

City of Cape Girardeau officials have given Cape Broadway Theatre until March 11 to make necessary repairs to the roof and front facade. To issue another extension, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said success in Hightower's various grant applications would allow work to begin.

"And ultimately, we need to see some progress on the building in order to issue additional extensions," Mehner said.

Cape Broadway Theatre board member Marc Fineman said the board is searching for a corporate sponsor.