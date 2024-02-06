All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 1, 2017

Theater renovations reach halfway point; more auditoriums with recliners to open soon

Renovations to the Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cine have passed the halfway point and are on target for completion in late October or early November, a company spokesperson said Friday. "We have opened up a total of eight auditoriums that are fully functional with our fantastic DreamLounger recliners," said Mari Randa, director of communications for Marcus Theatres. "The entire [Cape West Cine] is going to be getting the DreamLounger recliners."...

Tyler Graef
Kevin Dillon, general manager of Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cine, shows the new DreamLounger recliners Friday in one of the larger auditoriums that seats 163 people.
Kevin Dillon, general manager of Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cine, shows the new DreamLounger recliners Friday in one of the larger auditoriums that seats 163 people.Fred Lynch

Renovations to the Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cine have passed the halfway point and are on target for completion in late October or early November, a company spokesperson said Friday.

"We have opened up a total of eight auditoriums that are fully functional with our fantastic DreamLounger recliners," said Mari Randa, director of communications for Marcus Theatres. "The entire [Cape West Cine] is going to be getting the DreamLounger recliners."

One auditorium also will feature a high-tech upgrade called SuperScreen DLX.

"What that means is that it will have an oversized screen; it has the DreamLounger recliners and Dolby Atmos sound," Randa said. "It's a very immersive sound experience."

She added an additional three recliner-only auditoriums are finished and are expected to open within days.

Heated recliners like these will be installed in one of the auditoriums at Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project.
Heated recliners like these will be installed in one of the auditoriums at Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project.Submitted

Randa said tickets for showings in the auditoriums featuring recliners aren't any more expensive than other auditoriums, but prices may change after the renovations are complete.

Because of the piece-by-piece progress of renovations, Randa was not able to speak to what effect, if any, the new recliners have had on ticket sales, but said they have been well-received.

"The response for folks that have tried these new auditoriums has been extremely positive," she said. "We're still gaining some traction, but once people try it, they really fall in love with it."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Randa said the food and beverage parts of the renovations also are expected to be completed on schedule. The completed project will feature a Take Five Lounge and a Zaffiro's Express.

"Zaffiro's is a really well-known pizza place known for its 'Thin-credible' pizza, which originated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin," Randa said. "In the lobby [a Take Five Lounge] will bring casual dining, appetizers and beverages under one roof."

Marcus Theatres plans to add a Take Five Lounge similar to this one to its Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project.
Marcus Theatres plans to add a Take Five Lounge similar to this one to its Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project.Submitted

Randa said moviegoers will be able to bring food and beverages into the auditoriums to enjoy while watching their movie.

Renovations similar to those at the Cape West Cine, which began this summer, are underway at six other former Wehrenberg cinemas recently purchased by Marcus Theatres, Randa said.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

247 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers i...
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abu...
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy