Renovations to the Marcus Wehrenberg Cape West Cine have passed the halfway point and are on target for completion in late October or early November, a company spokesperson said Friday.

"We have opened up a total of eight auditoriums that are fully functional with our fantastic DreamLounger recliners," said Mari Randa, director of communications for Marcus Theatres. "The entire [Cape West Cine] is going to be getting the DreamLounger recliners."

One auditorium also will feature a high-tech upgrade called SuperScreen DLX.

"What that means is that it will have an oversized screen; it has the DreamLounger recliners and Dolby Atmos sound," Randa said. "It's a very immersive sound experience."

She added an additional three recliner-only auditoriums are finished and are expected to open within days.

Heated recliners like these will be installed in one of the auditoriums at Cape West Cine as part of a major remodeling project. Submitted

Randa said tickets for showings in the auditoriums featuring recliners aren't any more expensive than other auditoriums, but prices may change after the renovations are complete.

Because of the piece-by-piece progress of renovations, Randa was not able to speak to what effect, if any, the new recliners have had on ticket sales, but said they have been well-received.

"The response for folks that have tried these new auditoriums has been extremely positive," she said. "We're still gaining some traction, but once people try it, they really fall in love with it."