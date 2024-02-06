The work begins after floodwaters recede

As the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crests this week more than 14 feet above flood stage, clean up and restoration companies say it's important to address water damage quickly.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to beware of "fly-by-night" contractors offering to help clear flood debris and repair damaged structures.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau crested Monday evening at 46.3 feet, 14.3 feet above Cape Girardeau's flood stage of 32 feet.

Members of the Illinois National Guard build up existing sandbag barriers to hold back floodwaters Monday, June 10, 2019, along Brookwood Drive in East Cape Girardeau, Illinois. Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

Several streets and highways throughout the area remain closed this week due to high water including sections of highways 74 and 25 between Interstate 55 and Dutchtown. In addition, Illinois Route 3 north of Jackson County is closed and a section of Route 3 between Illinois Route 146 and Gale, Illinois, was reduced to one lane Monday when floodwater covered part of the pavement.

According to Whitney Quick, regional director of the Better Business Bureau office in Cape Girardeau, floods and damaging rainfall are sometimes followed by "unscrupulous storm-chasing contractors seeking to cash in on the destruction."

She said it's not unusual for the BBB to take complaints about contractors who took deposits from property owners and did little or no work to repair water or storm damage.

"Storm victims need to do their due diligence and not be rushed into making a decision," Quick said. "Consumers should do their research to find qualified and reliable contractors before they sign a contract or pay any money."

More information about identifying reputable contractors and avoiding storm repair scams can be found on the Better Business Bureau's website, bbb.org.

Sources at two local water damage restoration companies -- Servpro and ServiceMaster -- say that while they've received some service calls related to flooding in recent days, most of the water damage they've seen has been more directly connected to excessive rainfall.