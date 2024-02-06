'The Winter Guard Play': drama, danger with flags

Live theater should be exciting and even a little dangerous, according to Avery Deutsch, playwright of "The Winter Guard Play" currently being performed at Southeaast Missouri State University River Campus.

Seven people on stage waving, spinning and tossing flags to a choreographed dance routine certainly raises the tension level for the actors and the audience.

Deutsch said she wants her play to have that excitement and she is "very pro-something going wrong" in live theater.

The cast of "The Winter Guard Play" by Avery Deutsch perform during the world premiere on Thursday, Mar. 3, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Kenneth L. Stilson

The cast of "The Winter Guard Play" by Avery Deutsch perform during the world premiere on Thursday, Mar. 3, at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Submitted by Kenneth L. Stilson

"I'm very interested in theater that reminds you you're in front of something live and not sitting in a movie theater," Deutsch said.

Deutsch's play centers on a high school Winter Guard team preparing for a national competition. Winter Guard is a competitive sport using a combination of flags, sabers, mock rifles and other equipment, as well as dance and other interpretive movement.

Deutsch said the play was her first script and it was inspired by a routine that she saw on YouTube from a high school team in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

"I saw one of their performances and just thought it was pretty amazing," Deutsch said. "I'd never seen the art form before, and I was just really blown away."

While developing the play, a big question Deutsch said she had to consider was how feasible it would be for SEMO's student actors to learn to do winter guard.

"It is a super-hard sport, but I think because theses students have such amazing dance backgrounds they have taken to it quickly," Deutsch said. "They're doing some really hard stuff really masterfully pretty consistently."

Deutsch and the students worked with Trudy Giasi, coach of the Southeast Color Guard for SEMO's Marching Band, who choreographed the play and put the actors through a two-week winter guard boot camp.