NewsFebruary 19, 2025

The white man who pleaded guilty to shooting a Black teen who rang a wrong doorbell dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 86-year-old Kansas City man has died just days after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2023 shooting of

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, April 19, 2023, in Liberty, Mo. (KMBC via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Andrew Lester appears in court to answer charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, April 19, 2023, in Liberty, Mo. (KMBC via AP, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ralph Yarl walks to the Clay County Courthouse to attend a hearing for Andrew Lester, who pleaded guilty charges stemming from a 2023 incident when Lester shot Yarl in the head after Yarl mistakenly knocked on the wrong door, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Liberty, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Ralph Yarl walks to the Clay County Courthouse to attend a hearing for Andrew Lester, who pleaded guilty charges stemming from a 2023 incident when Lester shot Yarl in the head after Yarl mistakenly knocked on the wrong door, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Liberty, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An 86-year-old Kansas City man has died just days after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in the 2023 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black honor student who rang the white man’s doorbell by mistake, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Andrew Lester was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the shooting of the then-16-year-old, who survived and is now a freshman at Texas A&M. Before his trial was scheduled to begin, he pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge of second-degree assault, which carries up to seven years behind bars. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 7.

Cher Congour, a spokeswoman for the Clay County prosecutor’s office, said Lester’s attorney called the office and the court, and informed them of his death.

“We have learned of the passing of Andrew Lester and extend our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time,” the prosecutor’s office said in a news release. “While the legal proceedings have now concluded, we acknowledge that Mr. Lester did take responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty in this case.”

The news release offered no cause of death.

