The virus: A new normal for music students and their instructors

Students who study music live to play their instruments. However, their normal way of playing and their professors' teaching styles have had to be adjusted due to COVID-19.

Music lessons provide a physical space for students to learn directly from their instructors. The benefit of this is the ability to learn correct technique, to hear accurate pitches and to understand visually. Students can see the exact fingering on a guitar fret, how to play an E through the reed of a clarinet correctly, or how to properly hold the instrument in hand.

But what is happening now because of COVID-19? Most lessons have been transitioned to blended courses.

Gabrielle Baffoni, associate professor of music for single reeds, said when COVID-19 first hit in March, she had some levels of panic.

"So, the initial thought was, how are we ever going to do this remotely? How can this possibly, you know, work?" Baffoni said.

Now, she has implemented new protocols in lessons and has reevaluated her teaching styles.

Baffoni said this semester, she designs her lessons in a variety of styles.

"I'm teaching in classroom spaces which are much more limited in availability," Baffoni said. "So, I'm teaching a combination of in-person small group lessons in larger spaces, individual face-to-face lessons and individual Zoom lessons."

In the music lessons, the masks designed for musicians to wear while playing can create some difficulties. However, she still prefers in-person classes due to the sounds resonating more clearly and being there with the student.

Woodwind instruments use more air for movement and require certain rules to be followed in the playing rooms.

"We have limited our wind playing rehearsals and lessons to 30 minutes at a time," Baffoni said. "Then the room before that and after that is to be sitting empty for 30 minutes, which further, you know, exacerbates the problem of space, because you have to leave a half an hour in between everything that you do."