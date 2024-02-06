The things I miss: Tales from a Jackson student

Getting used to all of my classes being online was quite difficult. It was hard to comprehend. A million and one questions swirled through my mind. How would we take tests? Would we even have tests? After lots of emails and tears, most of my questions were answered.

The first few days weren't too bad. It was just ... different. As the first and second week have gone by, I have gotten more used to this remote learning. Although I am not in class having a teacher show me what to do in front of me, many of my teachers have been very helpful in making this process easier. They have uploaded videos of them doing examples. It is as if I am in the classroom learning from them still, just in the comfort of my own slippers and Spongebob pajama pants.

Even though this online school isn't too bad, I miss my teachers. I miss longing for the weekend and complaining about homework. I miss getting to see my friends everyday. I'll be the one to say it, unashamed. I MISS SCHOOL!