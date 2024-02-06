The sure cure

They say a feller spends the first half of his life cuttin' up and the second half cuttin' down. I can believe that.

I just had a birthday and I ain't about to tell how old I am, but I'll slip you a little hint -- me and the Interstate 55 have an awful lot in common.

Anyhow, I'm at that age when you start cuttin' down. Of all the sins I've been guilty of in my life, there is only one that I can honestly say I'm sorry of, and I wouldn't be sorry of it if it wasn't killin' me -- that's my smokin'. I loooooooves to smoke!

Now I want you to know I've tried everything from voodoo to the Ten Commandments to quit this lovable filthy habit.

I even went to a hypnotist. I couldn't wait to get out of that trance so I could light one up.

I've been taught all my life to pray for help and forgiveness. I tried that a few hundred times, and either my transmitter is shortin' out or I'm on the wrong frequency.

I even asked for help in the communication department from some of them bona fide born again Sunday-go-to-meetin' Christians who swear their prayers are answered.