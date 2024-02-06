It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a ... 6-foot-tall bicycle?

Commuters and pedestrians may have noticed a rather tall road bike making its way across town in the last several months.

In fact, spectators at the Parade of Lights last month may have seen several like it there.

That’s because these unusual modes of transportation are handcrafted by new Cape Girardeau resident Parker Bond.

“It’s like being a kid on a bike for the first time, every time,” Bond said.

Parker Bond, 26, stands in his outside workshop where he constructs his tall bikes that are usually made from the parts of several other bicycles Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Made from old junk bikes Bond said are deemed “unsalvageable,” tall bikes are a subcategory of what he called “freak bikes.”

These low-budget vehicles are made with spare parts he collects and keeps in his backyard.

Bond said a tall bike is meant to be a fiscally and environmentally responsible method of transportation. He even rides his to Baristas Coffee Bar, where he often works in the early hours of the morning. The choice to bicycle to work is one he said gives him a boost of energy to begin his day right.

The only difference between it and a standard bicycle, he said, is getting on and off it.

“It’s 100 percent commitment every time you get on and off that bike,” Bond said. “Once your foot hits the pedal, if you hesitate, you’re going to fall.”

Sparks fly as Parker Bond welds together his tall bike Thursday in Cape Girardeau. When the weather is warmer, Bond and his friends play bike polo at Arena Park. He said he eventually would like to use his tall bike during the game. Andrew J. Whitaker

He first discovered tall bikes in New Orleans about five years ago. After repairing one, he was hooked.

“I was immediately enthralled by tall bikes. Right after that, my best friend wrecked the bike,” Bond said.

An accident on a tall bike means falling 5 or 6 feet to the ground below — a risk Bond is willing to take.

“I would definitely encourage wearing a helmet,” Bond said.