The Missouri Department of Corrections owes Cape Girardeau County more than half a million dollars in reimbursements for housing inmates before they are transferred to state prisons.

Cape Girardeau County is not alone. As of mid-March, the state agency owed more than $35 million to Missouri’s counties and the City of St. Louis, according to the Department of Corrections (DOC).

Data showed the DOC as of mid-March had not paid more than $657,000 in reimbursements to Scott County, more than $157,000 to Perry County and some $47,000 to Bollinger County.

According to the DOC, Cape Girardeau County was owed more than $767,000 at that time. Since then, the county has received additional reimbursements that have brought the total down to just under $537,000, according to county Treasurer Roger Hudson.

DOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said the backlog boils down to a lack of funding.

“Unless something changes, I don’t see us catching up,” she said.

The agency is at least nine months behind in paying submitted board bills.

“We may be closer to a year behind at this point,” she said.

The Missouri Legislature annually allocates about $40 million to reimburse counties.

Counties are reimbursed in the order board bills are received, Pojmann said.

Funding problem

“We are allotted $10 million each quarter to pay out requests for reimbursements,” she said. “Usually all the money is gone in the first day.”

At that point, the agency must wait another three months for the next quarter’s appropriation.

“Meanwhile, we are not catching up,” Pojmann said.

Pojmann said lawmakers budgeted an additional $1.75 million for the coming fiscal year to be divided among all the counties in the state to help reduce the outstanding balance.

“That will cover about 4% of the amount owed,” she wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

But Hudson, the Cape Girardeau County treasurer, said lawmakers actually reduced funding for reimbursements. Even with the $1.75 million, total funding is budgeted at $39.75 million for fiscal 2020.

The legislature also earmarked $5 million for an electronic monitoring program that would reimburse counties $10 to $12 a day for offenders who are released with electronic shackles rather than kept in jail.

“It is cheaper,” Hudson said. But it is up to circuit judges to decide whether they want to place offenders on the monitoring program.

Since its creation last year, Missouri’s judges have largely been unwilling to release offenders, Hudson said.

“Nothing can make a judge do that,” he said.

The DOC and county officials agree on one thing: The reimbursements don’t cover the expense of housing inmates in county jails before they are sent to state prisons.

Cape Girardeau County Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst said it costs the county about $45 a day to board an inmate.

The state reimburses counties $22.58 per inmate per day.

Hudson said in the case of Cape Girardeau County, “we are still paying half of the cost.”

State law specified that after July 1, 1997, the reimbursement rate per inmate could total $37.50 per day, subject to legislative appropriation, “but not less than the amount appropriated in the previous fiscal year.”

Hudson said lawmakers, however, have ignored state law by reducing the reimbursement rate at various times.

In 1998, the rate was $22.50. It has been increased and decreased several times since then. From 2010 to 2014, counties were reimbursed at a rate of $19.58.