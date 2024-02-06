All sections
NewsApril 8, 2023

'The SpongeBob Musical' opens Wednesday at River Campus

The volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world. That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday, April 12, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus...

Danny Walter
Cast memebers of "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearse a number, Wednesday, April 5, on stage in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. Peyton Robinson (left) plays the Mayor of Bikini Bottom, Michael Reitano (center) plays SpongeBob and Sam Bottini (right) plays Patrick Star.
Danny Walter

The volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world.

That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday, April 12, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Kit Lavoie, assistant professor of the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance and the show's director said the musical is for children and adults alike.

"When people say, 'it's a show for the whole family,' in this case, it's really true," Lavoie said. "Even adults without children will enjoy it as well."

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and is based on the popular animated Nickelodeon show, "SpongeBob SquarePants". The songs in the musical were written by pop stars such as John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper. The show received 12 Tony nominations and won for Best Scenic Design.

Kit Lavoie (far right), directs cast members Sam Bottini (left), Peyton Robinson (center), and Michael Reitano (with back to camera) during a rehearsal of "The SpongeBob Musical" that will open Wednesday, April 12, at the River Campus.
Danny Walter
Kit Lavoie (far right), directs cast members Sam Bottini (left), Peyton Robinson (center), and Michael Reitano (with back to camera) during a rehearsal of "The SpongeBob Musical" that will open Wednesday, April 12, at the River Campus.
Danny Walter

The cast of SEMO's production is a mix of freshman to seniors, and Lavoie said students, staff and faculty have all taken part in making this show a true collaboration.

"We have a wonderful team of designers, musical director and choreographer," Lavoie said. "The cast and everyone have been wonderful in that regard, in that you take an idea and then everyone builds on it. Everybody involved feels real ownership over it and should."

Lavoie said the script left room for the show to be "anything".

"So, it was really exciting to sit down and say, 'How do we want to approach this?'" Lavoie said. "It just takes place in an undersea world that we know from a cartoon but in the script, it's very clear, that this shouldn't feel like a cartoon, it's a show but with no instructions on how to do that."

Lavoie said the script stipulated that the character of SpongeBob should not look the way he appears in the animated show.

Cast members of "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearse a number, Wednesday, April 5, on stage in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus which will open Wednesday, April 12, at the River Campus. From left to right - Luke Boucvalt, Annabella Gleeson, Noah Hinton, John N. Williams, Kaitlyn Poindexter and Josh Neighbors.
Danny Walter
Cast members of "The SpongeBob Musical" rehearse a number, Wednesday, April 5, on stage in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus which will open Wednesday, April 12, at the River Campus. From left to right - Luke Boucvalt, Annabella Gleeson, Noah Hinton, John N. Williams, Kaitlyn Poindexter and Josh Neighbors.
Danny Walter

"You can't put a SpongeBob costume on him. He should be human but he should also be SpongeBob," Lavoie said.

Lavoie described the show as "very funny" with moments of satire showing how the media and government of the town work together and then against each other when dealing with the volcano.

There will be six performances -- 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, through Friday, April 14, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and 2 p.m. Sunday, 16.

For tickets and more information about the The SpongeBob Musical, call the River Campus box office at (573) 651-2265, email tickets@semo.edu or visit rivercampus.org.

