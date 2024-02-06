'The SpongeBob Musical' opens Wednesday at River Campus

The volcano, Mount Humungous, is soon to erupt and destroy the town of Bikini Bottom, but SpongeBob SquarePants and his friends have vowed to save the fate of their undersea world.

That is the plot of "The SpongeBob Musical", opening Wednesday, April 12, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus.

Kit Lavoie, assistant professor of the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre & Dance and the show's director said the musical is for children and adults alike.

"When people say, 'it's a show for the whole family,' in this case, it's really true," Lavoie said. "Even adults without children will enjoy it as well."

The musical opened on Broadway in 2017 and is based on the popular animated Nickelodeon show, "SpongeBob SquarePants". The songs in the musical were written by pop stars such as John Legend, Sara Bareilles and Cyndi Lauper. The show received 12 Tony nominations and won for Best Scenic Design.

Kit Lavoie (far right), directs cast members Sam Bottini (left), Peyton Robinson (center), and Michael Reitano (with back to camera) during a rehearsal of "The SpongeBob Musical" that will open Wednesday, April 12, at the River Campus. Danny Walter

The cast of SEMO's production is a mix of freshman to seniors, and Lavoie said students, staff and faculty have all taken part in making this show a true collaboration.

"We have a wonderful team of designers, musical director and choreographer," Lavoie said. "The cast and everyone have been wonderful in that regard, in that you take an idea and then everyone builds on it. Everybody involved feels real ownership over it and should."