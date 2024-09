A crew from Canedy Signs is silhouetted against a gray sky as they install the new signage atop Century Casino Cape Girardeau, reflecting the facility’s new ownership ...

A crew from Canedy Signs is silhouetted against a gray sky as they install the new signage atop Century Casino Cape Girardeau, reflecting the facility’s new ownership. The gaming facility, formerly known as Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is scheduled to reopen next month. JAY WOLZ ~ jwolz@semissourian.com