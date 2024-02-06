The secret to a great Irish coffee isn't what you'd expect it to be

Last summer, I traveled to Ireland to learn about Irish whiskey, a spirit I knew relatively little about. The Irish drink I knew better was Guinness, which I enjoyed occasionally and use to make my favorite Chocolate Chocolate Cake.

Turns out, I am not alone in my unfamiliarity with Irish whiskey. Today's Irish whiskey industry is relatively young. It all but died out after Ireland gained independence from Britain in 1922. In 1980, there were only two distilleries, Bushmills and Midleton, makers of Jameson and other well-known brands. Today there are 31. Irish whiskey, like other whiskeys today, is booming.

Distilleries now are making balanced and nuanced whiskeys that are best sipped slowly like a good scotch, bourbon or rye.

Before I got to Ireland, I wondered if Irish coffee there is like German Chocolate Cake in Germany -- an American creation. But almost everywhere we went, we were served an Irish coffee. And they were delicious. Way better than anything I had experienced in the States.

These Irish coffees were served in glass Irish coffee mugs, some plain, some fancy and one even cut crystal. The transparent glass and the mug's telltale shape signaled that it was time for a pick-me-up.

Some versions of Irish coffee in Ireland were simple and plain, strong with whiskey. Others had been accessorized with a sprinkle of cocoa or cinnamon and sweetened with vanilla-bean syrup, chocolate or caramel like a fancy coffee drink. They were all good, but for me, one stood out.

After lunch one day, we went to the Stag's Head pub in Dublin. It sits at the end of a pedestrian street and has been a beloved part of the Dublin landscape for 250 years this year. It is a warm, convivial space, the perfect place to experience a neat Irish whiskey with 1/2-pint of Guinness on the side -- my favorite order during my trip.