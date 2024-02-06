The scoop on Capaha Park's dirt pile

A large mound of dirt in Capaha Park will go toward several projects over the next few months, said Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones.

Jones said Tuesday that over the next few months, earth will be moved to develop Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating areas and walkways for the Dan Cotner Amphitheater (formerly known as the band shell), and will also establish proper site elevations for a new playground, restroom and pavilion.

“Due to the slope and existing land contours, it will take a bit of fill to make all of that happen to code,” Jones said — hence the large pile of dirt behind the ballfield.