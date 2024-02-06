The scoop on Capaha Park's dirt pile

A large mound of dirt in Capaha Park will go toward several projects over the next few months, said Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones.
Jones said Tuesday that over the next few months, earth will be moved to develop Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating areas and walkways for the Dan Cotner Amphitheater (formerly known as the band shell), and will also establish proper site elevations for a new playground, restroom and pavilion.
“Due to the slope and existing land contours, it will take a bit of fill to make all of that happen to code,” Jones said — hence the large pile of dirt behind the ballfield.
Jones called it a holding location until civil engineering plans are completed by Bowen Engineering.
Across the park from the dirt pile, renovations are underway at the amphitheater, Jones said, and improvements include an enlarged stage, landscaping, security lighting, and improved seating, accessibility and visibility.
Jones also noted that throughout the park, several older trees in poor shape will need to come down.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.