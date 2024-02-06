All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 9, 2020

The scoop on Capaha Park's dirt pile

A large mound of dirt in Capaha Park will go toward several projects over the next few months, said Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones. Jones said Tuesday that over the next few months, earth will be moved to develop Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating areas and walkways for the Dan Cotner Amphitheater (formerly known as the band shell), and will also establish proper site elevations for a new playground, restroom and pavilion...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
A parked loader is seen near a dirt mound behind Capaha Field on Aug. 30 in Cape Girardeau.
A parked loader is seen near a dirt mound behind Capaha Field on Aug. 30 in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

A large mound of dirt in Capaha Park will go toward several projects over the next few months, said Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director Julia Jones.

Jones said Tuesday that over the next few months, earth will be moved to develop Americans with Disabilities Act accessible seating areas and walkways for the Dan Cotner Amphitheater (formerly known as the band shell), and will also establish proper site elevations for a new playground, restroom and pavilion.

“Due to the slope and existing land contours, it will take a bit of fill to make all of that happen to code,” Jones said — hence the large pile of dirt behind the ballfield.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jones called it a holding location until civil engineering plans are completed by Bowen Engineering.

Across the park from the dirt pile, renovations are underway at the amphitheater, Jones said, and improvements include an enlarged stage, landscaping, security lighting, and improved seating, accessibility and visibility.

Jones also noted that throughout the park, several older trees in poor shape will need to come down.

This rendering shows planned improvements to the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
This rendering shows planned improvements to the Dan Cotner Amphitheater in Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.Submitted
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy