Andrew Signaigo, a music composition student at Southeast Missouri State University, reads a poster for this week's performances of "The Romantic Movement" at the university's River Campus. Performances continue at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Rust Flexible Theatre.Rick Fahr